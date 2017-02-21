A man who was killed Monday night when he was hit by a C-Train in northeast Calgary appears to have been distracted by his phone and headphones, police say.

The 30-year-old man was struck at Whitehorn Drive and 36th Street N.E. at about 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene, EMS said.

Investigators think the pedestrian, who was wearing headphones, was also distracted by his cellphone, said Sgt. Colin Foster with the traffic section.

He says warning signals at the intersection were activated and working properly.

"There's only so much we can do," he said, noting that ultimately it's up to pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.

"Take that extra step to make sure it's safe to cross."

The train operator was assessed by paramedics but chose not to go to hospital.

It's not believed speed was a factor. Investigators have not yet determined if the pedestrian was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and are asking any witnesses with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police cordoned off the area for several hours while they investigated. It's not clear what led to the collision.

Calgary Transit brought in shuttle buses to move passengers between the Rundle and Whitehorn stations.