A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a C-Train Monday night in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police say they were called to Whitehorn station around 8:30 p.m. Little is known about the identity of the victim, but police say the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Whitehorn Drive and 36th Street N.E. as they anticipate the area will be shut down for two to three hours.

Calgary Transit says trains will only be travelling as far as Rundle, where shuttle buses will be waiting.