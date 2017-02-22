Two federal byelections set for this spring will be a test of how strong the Tory brand remains in Calgary, political watchers say.

Calgary-Heritage has been vacant since former prime minister Stephen Harper resigned.

And Calgary-Midnapore was held by Jason Kenney, who resigned last fall to run for the leadership of the Progressive Conservatives in Alberta.

They're viewed as two of the safest Conservative seats in the country.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt says even though the Liberals made inroads in the last election — winning two seats in Calgary — the party faces uphill battles in these races.

"What we have seen is that the further away you get from the city core, the tougher it has been for the Liberals," he said.

"He's (Trudeau) spent an awful lot of time in Calgary. He did approve two pipelines. And now it's a test of what the voters of Calgary think about all those things."

Pollster Janet Brown says it's vital for the Conservatives to hold its core constituencies while it selects a new leader.

"If they lose ridings like this that are such a solid part of their foundation, it's going to sort of present a very rocky future for the future leader of the Conservative Party of Canada," she said.

The byelections will be held on April 3.

In Calgary-Heritage, Bob Benzen is running for the Conservatives, Scott Forsyth for the Liberals and Khalis Ahmed for he NDP.

In Calgary-Midnapore, Stephanie Kusie is running for the Conservatives, Haley Brown for the Liberals, and Holly Heffernan for the NDP.