Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teen on a Calgary Transit bus last month.

On Oct. 1, a 15-year-old girl got on a bus near Centre Street and Fourth Avenue S.E. around 3 p.m. and sat at the back of the empty bus.

A short time later, a man got on the bus and sat down next to the victim.

The man allegedly took off his leather jacket, put it across his lap and the victim's lap, and then sexually assaulted the girl, police say.

The victim asked the man to stop but he continued. She then stood up and moved past the man to get to another area of the bus, at which time he again assaulted her, Calgary police said in a release.

The suspect got off the bus at 64th Avenue and Centre Street N.

Last week, police released surveillance camera images from the bus of the suspect.

Tamim Samimi, 20, of Calgary, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a youth.

His next court appearance has been set for Dec. 14.

Police thanked Calgary Transit, the media and the public for their help with the investigation.