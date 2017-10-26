Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teen on a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.

On Oct. 1, a 15-year-old girl boarded a bus near Centre Street and Fourth Avenue S.E. around 3 p.m. The teen took a seat at the back of the empty bus.

Police say the suspect was dressed in light-coloured pants and a dark shirt under a black leather jacket on the day of the alleged assault. (Calgary Police Service)

A short time later, a man got on the bus and sat down next to the victim. Police say the man allegedly took off his leather jacket, placed it across his lap and the victim's lap and sexually assaulted the teen.

"The victim asked the man to stop but he continued. She then stood up and moved past the man to get to another area of the bus," Calgary police said Thursday in a release.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim again as she walked past.

Police say the suspect got off the bus at 64th Avenue and Centre Street N.

The suspect is described as a man of Asian descent with a medium build, black hair and black eyes. He is around five-foot-eight and weighs approximately 160 pounds. At the time of the assault, he was wearing light-coloured pants and a dark shirt under a black leather jacket.

The Calgary Police Service's child abuse unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.