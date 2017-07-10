Three people have been found dead in a burned vehicle in northwest Calgary.

The bodies were found around 7 a.m. MT Monday in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W., according to police.

Firefighters responded to the area and extinguished the vehicle fire, then found the deceased inside.

Police said they are investigating whether the deaths were criminal or accidental. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information or video that may help with the investigation is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.