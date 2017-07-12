Family of two women found dead in a burning car at a Sage Hill construction site on Monday are imploring those responsible, or anyone with knowledge of what happened, to come forward.

The bodies of two women and a man were found Monday morning in a car set ablaze near a home under construction in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W.

Police identified one of the women as Glynnis Fox, 36, and the man as Cody Pfeiffer, 25.

The second woman in the car has been tentatively identified by police but her name has not been released. Family members identified her as Tiffany Ear.

"My cousins were beautiful people inside and out," Carla Fox told CBC News.

"They were taken too early, and whoever is responsible for their deaths needs to come forward. The family needs answers and so do their children."

Fox and Ear were sisters, said Carla.

A body found Wednesday west of Calgary, near the traffic circle at Highway 8 and Highway 22, is believed to be linked to the case, according to police.

Police had earlier said they were looking for 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, who was the registered owner of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that the three bodies were found in.

After the discovery of the body on Wednesday, police said it was "likely" related to the triple homicide and they are no longer searching for Afowerk.

An autopsy on the body found Wednesday is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.