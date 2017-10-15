Glass fell from the 51st storey of a downtown Calgary highrise Sunday morning after a window washing crew accidentally smashed a panel while working at Brookfield Place.

Fire crews responded to 225 6 Ave. S.W. about 11:30 a.m. where they found the fallen glass. The streets and sidewalks around the building were shut down so crews could assess safety and allow for cleanup.

Sixth Avenue between Centre and Second Streets S.W. was closed for several hours along with First Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues S.W.

"A wind gust carried the swing stage out and it smashed into the building and broke some glass," said Batt. Chief Al Magwood.

"They were moving it around the corner… when it got away from them so there was nobody on the swing stage at the time."

A swing stage is the platform window washing crews work from, which is suspended with ropes or cables on the outside of the building.

No injuries were reported.