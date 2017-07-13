Calgary police have arrested a man after two homes were broken into and a woman assaulted in the middle of the night in Capitol Hill.

A homeowner in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue N.W woke up just before 2. a.m. Wednesday after a man came in through an unlocked door.

When the woman confronted him, he assaulted her and then ran away, police say. The woman suffered minor injuries.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to a home three blocks away in the 2500 block of 17th Street N.W.

The residents confronted the culprit as he was stealing things from the home, at which point he fled, police say.

The canine unit was called in and police apprehended a suspect not far away.

Nelson Roman Twoyoungmen, 18, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of assault.

Police are reminding homeowners to make sure to lock their doors and windows — even when they are at home — and keep valuables, such as car keys, out of plain sight.