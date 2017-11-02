Calgary police are warning the public about a high-risk offender released from prison after completing a sentence for aggravated sexual assault and break and enter with intent in Prince Albert, Sask.

Bradley Cory Keenatch, 33, was released Thursday after serving nine years.

He will be monitored by the Calgary Police Service's high-risk offender program. He is described as Indigenous, five foot nine and 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. He has tattoos of a bear claw on his left hand and the word Cory on his chest.

Keenatch's previous convictions include assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, common assault, uttering threats, break and enter, escaping lawful custody, possession of a weapon, attempt to obstruct justice, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime and several breaches of court orders.

All of his crimes have been committed in Saskatchewan.