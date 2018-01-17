The body of a man was found in the Westbrook Mall parking lot in southwest Calgary late Tuesday night, police say.

Police had been called to the Rosscarrock area about a disturbance at a house in the 1100 block of 37th Street southwest at 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, numerous people were seen fleeing what appeared to be a house party across the street from the mall, police said in a release.

Multiple people were taken into custody for questioning. The homicide unit is investigating.

Police blocked off 37th Street from 10th Avenue to 13th Avenue S.W. in both directions throughout the night. The road has since been reopened.

The body was discovered in the 1100 block of 37th Street S.W. (Google)

No charges have been laid yet and more information will be released when it is available, police say.

Police did not say how the man died. An autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.