Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in the northwest community of Ranchlands.

Few details are available but police were called to Ranchero Rise N.W. about 4 p.m.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Police said in a release "there is no indication this was random," adding the discovery is not connected to a suspicious death in Pineridge on Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.