RCMP are investigating a suspicious death west of Calgary after a body was found near the traffic circle at Highway 22 and Highway 8.

Highway 22 is expected to be closed north of Highway 8 until at least 10 a.m.

Few details have been released but the RCMP's major crimes section is investigating.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes like Sarcee Trail or Range Road 33 at Calaway Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.