Freezing rain, blowing snow wreak havoc on southern-Alberta roads

Reduced visibility from blowing snow combined with icy conditions are making for some treacherous driving on roads and highways in and around Calgary.

East of the city, a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Highway 21 prompted police to close Highway 1 from Strathmore to Brooks early Wednesday afternoon. The highway was reopened at 4:30 p.m., but RCMP advised drivers to avoid all non-essential travel through the area due to snow, freezing rain and wind that made the road icy and visibility poor.

A traffic camera shows trucks lined up along Highway 1, east of Highway 56, near Bassano in southern Alberta. (Alberta Transportation)

The Exshaw Fire Department headed out to Highway 1 near Lac Des Arcs for a possible rollover, shortly before 2 p.m.

RCMP recommended travellers avoid Highway 3 between Fort Macleod and the B.C. border, as there have been numerous collisions and vehicles that ended up in the ditch.

Alberta Transportation's traffic camera shows low visibility on Highway 3 east of Chin Road near Barnwell. (Alberta Transportation)

Icy conditions on Highway 2 around High River south of Calgary have also led to several collisions.

"Motorists are asked to slow down to conditions or avoid all travel in the area if possible," RCMP said.

The City of Calgary's traffic cameras show very poor visibility at several locations, including Stoney Trail at Highway 2 and John Laurie Boulevard at Shaganappi Trail N.W.

Calgary Transportation says there was a multi-vehicle collision at 14th Street and Symons Valley Parkway N.W.

A storm system moving along the B.C.-Alberta border is bringing snow to parts of southwestern Alberta.

The snow is expected to end by tonight after 10 to 15 centimetres falls.

A snow squall warning was issued by Environment Canada for the Okotoks area south of Calgary late Wednesday morning, but it was cancelled at 12:45 p.m.

A snowfall warning has been called for:

Kananaskis Country, Canmore.

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm.

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park.

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath.

There are also blowing snow advisories for the east-central areas of Alberta, including Red Deer, Drumheller, Brooks, Medicine Hat, Hanna, Lloydminster, Leduc and Drayton Valley. Environment Canada said northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected.

Hwy1 east of Calgary, reduced visibility in blowing snow with strong winds. Drive with caution. Turn head AND tail lights on for safety. (11:00am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/DWGZxMLCHs">pic.twitter.com/DWGZxMLCHs</a> —@511Alberta