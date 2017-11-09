A section of Fish Creek Provincial Park has been closed after a black bear was spotted in the area in southwest Calgary.
Votier's Flats — located at the foot of Elbow Drive S.W. in Fish Creek Provincial Park — was closed Tuesday. Officials said in a release the closure will remain in effect "until further notice."
To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, officials recommend that you:
- Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
- Keep pets on a leash.
- Carry bear spray. Make sure it's easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.
- Learn more about bear safety on the province's webpage or at WildSmart.
Bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary homeless shelters need warm clothes as temperatures drop
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Body's 'forgotten organ' to be studied at world's largest germ-free lab in Calgary