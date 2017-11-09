A section of Fish Creek Provincial Park has been closed after a black bear was spotted in the area in southwest Calgary.

Votier's Flats — located at the foot of Elbow Drive S.W. in Fish Creek Provincial Park — was closed Tuesday. Officials said in a release the closure will remain in effect "until further notice."

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, officials recommend that you:

  • Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
  • Keep pets on a leash.
  • Carry bear spray. Make sure it's easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.
  • Learn more about bear safety on the province's webpage or at WildSmart.

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.

Votier's Flats Fish Creek Provincial Park

Votier's Flats in Fish Creek Provincial Park is closed due to a bear sighting. The area is at the foot of Elbow Drive S.W., south of Canyon Meadows Drive. (Google Maps)