A section of Fish Creek Provincial Park has been closed after a black bear was spotted in the area in southwest Calgary.

Votier's Flats — located at the foot of Elbow Drive S.W. in Fish Creek Provincial Park — was closed Tuesday. Officials said in a release the closure will remain in effect "until further notice."

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, officials recommend that you:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep pets on a leash.

Carry bear spray. Make sure it's easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray.

how to use bear spray. Learn more about bear safety on the province's webpage or at WildSmart.

Bear sightings should be reported immediately to 403-591-7755.