Calgary police have charged Bishop McNally High School teacher Edwin Cay Arias with sex offences in relation to a former student.

Arias, 45, was charged Wednesday morning with sexual assault and sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority.

Police revealed Tuesday they had arrested a teacher from the northeast high school after beginning an investigation back in January.

In a release, police said the charges relate to "an inappropriate sexual relationship" the teacher had with a student at the high school between 2007 and 2009.

The victim was 16 years old when the offences began, according to police.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at several homes in Calgary and at the school.

Police noted the age of consent in Canada was 14 at the time but said the offences were still criminal because the teacher was in a position of trust and authority over the student.

Police say victims of crime or witnesses should contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.