In the final weeks of his tenure as the head of Calgary's Roman Catholic diocese, Bishop Fred Henry says he doesn't think about what his legacy will be.

"It's not up to me to determine. I just have given my best for 19 years and others will talk about it and they will write about it. I just hope God is pleased with my efforts," he said.

Henry announced his resignation last week, citing medical reasons. Bishop William McGrattan will formally take over as bishop of Calgary in late February.

Henry says he has two goals in mind for retirement: a better prayer life, and a better golf game.

"I think it's time, when you get to be in your 70s you start to realize that you've played the front nine of life and you're getting ready now for the back nine," Henry said.

"You hope that you can cover up for some of the mistakes that you've made and prepare well for eventually your passing and your judgement before your God and your Saviour."

'Luxury of a full-time hobby'

Henry came to Calgary in 1998 and says in 19 years as bishop, he has watched the Calgary Roman Catholic population grow from 250,000 people to over 450,000.

"I just think of the awesome growth, the talent pool, the generosity of the people. This is something, a wonder to behold and to truly celebrate," he said.

While he was often outspoken and sparred with politicians over issues such as gay marriage and HPV vaccinations in schools, Henry says he's happy with his time at the head of the diocese.

"Looking back on 19 years, I must say I am very privileged individual because this has been an opportunity to enjoy the luxury of a full-time hobby," he said.