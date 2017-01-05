Paramedics helped deliver a baby inside a family vehicle parked outside their south Calgary ambulance base Thursday morning.

A woman and her family were driving near the Southgate EMS station around 8 a.m. when she suddenly went into labour, said EMS spokesman Adam Loria.

While the station is not a medical facility, the family pulled into the parking lot and a relative ran up to ring the buzzer.

Loria said paramedics rushed outside to assess the woman, then helped her deliver the baby — a boy — while still inside the vehicle she arrived in.

Both mom and son were then transported to hospital, by ambulance this time.