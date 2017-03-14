Calgary's three remaining bingo halls are getting a tax break for the second year in a row.

Council voted Tuesday to give the bingo halls an exemption from paying property taxes, a move the city says is worth about $189,000 this year.

"By us imposing a tax that they shouldn't even be taxed on, it's creating a bit of a challenge for them to be able to provide funding for community associations and other not-for-profit organizations," said Coun. Andre Chabot.

Chabot says he expects provincial legislation will soon make the tax exemption permanent.

"We expect the regulations will be coming to us within a month, which means that [from] 2018 on, we won't have to do this because they will automatically be exempt," he said.

Chabot says bingo halls raise money for more than 100 non-profits and charities in Calgary.

To qualify for the exemption, the halls have to confirm in writing that they won't profit from the tax breaks.