Calgary has been chosen as the host city for the Rotary International Convention in 2025 — a massive gathering expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors.

The annual meeting sees 20,000 to 40,000 members of the service club come together from more than 100 countries around the world.

"Calgary had stiff international competition for this convention, which makes it even more prestigious for Rotary to select Calgary," said Clark Grue, president and CEO of Meetings and Conventions Calgary.

"This is a huge win that will benefit our entire community."

Calgary was up against Singapore, Warsaw, Dubai, and Gothenburg.

Rotary International president Ian Riseley said Calgary's spirit of volunteerism and its metropolitan culture make it a perfect choice to host a convention.

"Eight years from now, Calgary will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of energy, color and excitement where Rotary members will share projects, advice and friendship," he said.

The convention is expected to create millions of dollars in economic spinoffs.

"The economic effect of a mega-convention of this size will be felt for years to come," said Calgary Hotel Association Chairman Dan DeSantis.

"We know that once Rotarians have an opportunity to experience Calgary and area, they will share their stories with friends and family, which we believe will result in increased leisure visits in the future."

The convention is set to take place from June 21 to 25, 2025.

The events will be hosted at the Scotiabank Saddledome and the BMO Centre at Stampede Park, which is set to double in size with a previously approved $500-million expansion.