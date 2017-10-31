The group tasked with exploring the prospect of a Calgary bid on the 2026 Olympic Winter Games officially wound up its operations Tuesday, after spending $3 million of the $5 million the city allocated to it.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee says it will return the remaining $2 million to city coffers.

Over the summer, the committee concluded it would be feasible for Calgary to bid on the Olympics but didn't offer a recommendation as to whether the city should make a bid.

More work is needed to determine if the games are financially viable, the committee concluded.

Calgary city council is still seeking more information from the International Olympic Committee before deciding whether or not to bid.

"Council will continue to have a discussion around whether or not we're interested in putting forward a bid," Coun. Druh Farrell said Tuesday.

"I think we need to have a discussion on whether or not we can afford it, considering our other priorities and what that would do to our debt limit."