A Calgary marketing student's online beer pong videos are going viral and even though he has never played competitively, he's the one to beat.

Andrew Borys has turned the art of throwing ping pong balls into cups filled with water into a lucrative business, but that's just his entry point into the art of creating videos that a lot of people want to watch.

"I am more fascinated and interested in creating videos," Borys told CBC News on Sunday.

"Beer pong or throwing balls into cups is my way of getting into the whole video world. I don't want to stay doing this my entire life but it is just that entrance."

Andrew Borys has turned beer pong into a viral video experience and a lucrative business. (David Bell/CBC)

He's been making videos for about five years now, but they began to get more attention about five months ago. Borys says with that kind of attention comes online critics.

"It's gotten to the point where I honestly enjoy getting the hate comments," he said with a laugh.

"If people are purposly trying to say negative things toward you, you know you are doing something right."

Borys's videos have been watched about 100 million times. He says there's formula for getting a lot of views.

"It needs to be something that people can relate to," he said.

The 21-year-old marketing student has never played competitive beer pong but due to 100 million video views, he is the one to beat at the world series in Vegas. (David Bell/CBC)

"I do a lot of beer pong and golf videos. Golf videos don't have a tendency to go viral because a lot of people can't relate to it, even though it might be cool, it doesn't capture the same audience whereas beer pong," he said.

"Doing something that hasn't been done before and being the first one to do it, that is what gets noticed."

Borys uses mostly Facebook and Instagram to get the clicks.

"The videos I make are not geared toward YouTube, they are geared towards the Facebook and Instagram audiences. It is quick videos that can be easily shared. YouTube is more the long, more high-end production value videos now."

The 21-year-old — who has never played beer bong competitively — has been invited to the World Series of Beer Pong in Las Vegas in June, all expenses paid.

"I want to do well, but there is going to be a lot of attention towards me, so I need to make sure I somewhat perform. I don't want to just do terrible," he said.

Borys has never before played a competitive game of beer pong.

"I am the one to beat. It's weird. I need to practice a lot more."

As for advice to fellow video makers who are looking for a larger audience?

Andrew Borys is off to Las Vegas to compete in the world series in early June. (David Bell/CBC)

"You have to be passionate about what you are doing," Borys said.

"You definitely need to put in a lot of hours. I have been doing this for more than five years and I have just started to get a bit of attention now, so it doesn't happen overnight," he said.

"It takes a lot of time, a lot of work and you really need to be passionate about what you are doing and not give up."