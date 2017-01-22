A Calgary marketing student's online beer pong videos are going viral and even though he has never played competitively, he's the one to beat.
Andrew Borys has turned the art of throwing ping pong balls into cups filled with water into a lucrative business, but that's just his entry point into the art of creating videos that a lot of people want to watch.
- Tim Hortons beer pong may be about the most Canadian game ever
- Jeff Nybo's interactive beer pong table a social media sensation
- Beer pong tournament fundraises for Sudbury music festival
"I am more fascinated and interested in creating videos," Borys told CBC News on Sunday.
"Beer pong or throwing balls into cups is my way of getting into the whole video world. I don't want to stay doing this my entire life but it is just that entrance."
He's been making videos for about five years now, but they began to get more attention about five months ago. Borys says with that kind of attention comes online critics.
"It's gotten to the point where I honestly enjoy getting the hate comments," he said with a laugh.
"If people are purposly trying to say negative things toward you, you know you are doing something right."
Borys's videos have been watched about 100 million times. He says there's formula for getting a lot of views.
"It needs to be something that people can relate to," he said.
"I do a lot of beer pong and golf videos. Golf videos don't have a tendency to go viral because a lot of people can't relate to it, even though it might be cool, it doesn't capture the same audience whereas beer pong," he said.
"Doing something that hasn't been done before and being the first one to do it, that is what gets noticed."
Borys uses mostly Facebook and Instagram to get the clicks.
"The videos I make are not geared toward YouTube, they are geared towards the Facebook and Instagram audiences. It is quick videos that can be easily shared. YouTube is more the long, more high-end production value videos now."
The 21-year-old — who has never played beer bong competitively — has been invited to the World Series of Beer Pong in Las Vegas in June, all expenses paid.
"I want to do well, but there is going to be a lot of attention towards me, so I need to make sure I somewhat perform. I don't want to just do terrible," he said.
Borys has never before played a competitive game of beer pong.
"I am the one to beat. It's weird. I need to practice a lot more."
As for advice to fellow video makers who are looking for a larger audience?
"You have to be passionate about what you are doing," Borys said.
"You definitely need to put in a lot of hours. I have been doing this for more than five years and I have just started to get a bit of attention now, so it doesn't happen overnight," he said.
"It takes a lot of time, a lot of work and you really need to be passionate about what you are doing and not give up."
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Thousands of Calgarians rally to support Women's March
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Jason Kenney reassures unite-the-right crowd after tumultuous week for the PCs
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.