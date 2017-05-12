A Calgary pastor has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his three-month-old baby boy, who died under suspicious circumstances two years ago.

Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress at his home in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. on Aug. 21, 2015 after someone contacted 911.

He died in hospital a day later.

"Following a lengthy investigation involving consultation with a number of pediatric specialists, police have charged the boy's father," Insp. Don Coleman with the Calgary Police Service major crimes section said Friday at a media availability.

"At this time we're not looking for any other suspects."

Coleman said the precise cause of death will not be revealed until the case goes to court.

"There were injuries inflicted upon Cyrus that led to his death, but the specifics of that aren't something I'll disclose to the public," he said.

Pastor's licence suspended

Daniel Nel, 31, was an associate pastor at the Rockyview Alliance Church in Pineridge. He was put on administrative leave last month.

On Friday, the parent organization of the church, the Western Canadian District (Alberta) of the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Canada, issued a statement saying Nel has been suspended.

'"Because of this development and the gravity of the charge, Dan will no longer be able to perform ministry duties for the foreseeable future and therefore on May 12th we suspended his license to act as a minister," said spokesman Doug Balzer.

"We remain in prayer for all involved in this situation."

'Various degrees of cooperation'

Nel and his wife had no other children.

Coleman said there has been "various degrees of cooperation from family members and friends" during the investigation. "The mother hasn't really been a factor in this investigation," he said.

He said the reason it took so long to lay charges stems from the complexity of conducting forensic pathology on infants.

Nel remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.