The death of a three-month-old boy more than a year ago has been determined a homicide, Calgary police said Monday.

Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress at his home in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. on Aug. 21, 2015 after someone contacted 911.

He died in hospital a day later.

It's believed the fatal injuries were inflicted in the home. However, investigators are not revealing the cause of death and remain tight-lipped with regard to further details of the investigation.

Residents of the home

Police say they have identified suspects, and are not looking for anyone else. No one has been arrested.

"Generally in these types of investigations we find that there is exclusive opportunity and that exclusive opportunity exists with members inside that home," said Insp. Don Coleman at a news conference on Monday.

When asked who lived in the home with Cyrus, Coleman simply said: "We believe that Cyrus resided in that home with his parents."

The parents have participated in the investigation, according to Coleman, however he said police have not received a plausible explanation for Cyrus' death.

New medical information

Coleman said homicide investigators have been involved with the case since the child's death, but it was recent medical information that convinced officers they were dealing with a homicide.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

"There's at least one person who knows something, maybe more," said Coleman.