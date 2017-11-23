The man accused of assaulting two Calgary paramedics so badly one suffered a head injury is no longer facing charges due to a medical condition he was suffering from at the time.

Prosecutor Tom ﻿Buglas﻿ directed a stay of proceedings against Kent Douglas Wilson because the Crown can't rule out the 53-year-old's actions "were a direct result of a medical event."

In a written statement, Buglas noted Wilson has lost the right to drive unless he and his doctors can show authorities his medical condition no "longer presents a safety concern," though the prosecutor didn't elaborate on the specifics of the medical condition.

In May, Wilson was charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm and assault of a peace officer.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash on May 29 on Deerfoot Trail near Memorial Drive S.E.

One of the drivers, who was being tended to by members of EMS and the Calgary Fire Department, became combative with the first responders.

"The man actively assaulted the paramedics, resulting in one receiving head injuries," said a release at the time.

'We're here to help you'

Police said three officers used conducted energy weapons in an effort to stop the assault but one of the paramedics was shocked when he accidentally touched the wires.

Wilson continued to fight after he was removed from the vehicle. It took about a dozen first responders to eventually get the situation under control.

During the chaotic situation, a witness described Wilson as "fighting like crazy" while police yelled "we're here to help you," and asked him to calm down.

According to witnesses, Wilson's Acura MDX swerved into the median several times before it drove back onto the road and crashed into other vehicles.

When a charge is stayed, the Crown has one year to reopen the case, but instances where that happens are extremely rare.