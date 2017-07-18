A request by several major arts groups in Calgary for $2 million in extra funding goes before the city's finance committee Tuesday.

Ten organizations, including Alberta Ballet, Calgary Opera, and the National Music Centre say they can help diversify the economy, but that a loss of ticket revenue and corporate sponsorships is making it tough to stay afloat.

The money would come out of the city's recently created $10-million economic diversification investment fund.

Coun. Druh Farrell agrees that arts organizations need more support in Calgary.

"We've been able to underfund our arts community and they've been successful because of industry coming through and helping out and we can't continue to do that," she said.

"That's why we need to look at a long-term sustainable strategy that keeps them healthy."

Farrell says Calgary has the lowest per capita funding of the arts in the country.

"A city of our size not having an opera or philharmonic or healthy theatre, performing arts, I think that would be a crying shame," she said.

When the arts groups made a pitch to council last month for the funding, council asked them to return with a stronger business case in July.