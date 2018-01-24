Charges have been laid against a Calgary man who pleaded guilty to allowing a horse named Strawberry and several ducks to be in distress less than a year ago.

Calgary police and humane society investigators carried out a search warrant Tuesday on a rural property in the city's southwest where they seized 40 animals in distress, including dogs, cats, birds and reptiles, officials say.

Rancher and actor Fredrick Brokop, 56, has been charged with one count of breach of a court order and 15 weapons-related charges.

Fredrick Brokop, 56, has been charged with weapons-related charges after 40 animals were seized from a rural property near Calgary.

Armed with a warrant under the Animal Protection Act, Calgary Humane Society officers, backed up by police officers and members of several other agencies, extensively searched a rural property in the 8300 block of 150th Avenue S.W., a few kilometres west of the community of Evergreen.

"In the 31 years that I've been a police officer, I've not seen such a disgusting and dirty environment in which to raise humans and also to raise animals," said Staff Sgt. Guy Baker at a press conference Wednesday.

Police are currently executing a third search warrant on the property.

'In the 31 years that I've been a police officer, I've not seen such a disgusting and dirty environment in which to raise humans and also to raise animals.' - Staff Sgt. Guy Baker

Vehicles belonging to the Calgary police, Calgary Fire Department, Calgary EMS, Calgary Humane Society and Alberta Fish and Wildlife were seen at the property.

A police command centre was set up nearby as the operation unfolded.

Because the investigation is still active, officials are not yet releasing details about charges under the Animal Protection Act, said the humane society's senior manager of animal cruelty investigations, Brad Nichols.

The Calgary Humane Society gave an update on the investigation on Wednesday:

"The interagency co-operation on this file was extraordinary and resulted in a safe and effective search. The animals seized in distress will be treated at Calgary Humane Society as the investigation continues," he said in a release.

Sources told CBC News that in addition to animals, 20 improperly stored long guns were also confiscated.

Police said at least 15 people were on the property, but due to shanties and trailers set up on site it was hard to determine who lived there and who was visiting.

Brokop does not own the 160-acre property — which is divided into two parcels owned by investment companies — but is allowed to live there due to an agreement with the original owners.

Police said they do not believe the property's owners knew what was taking place.

The red "pin" indicates the location of the investigation at an acreage on 150th Avenue S.W., on the outskirts of Calgary. The nearest suburban community is Evergreen to the east. (Google Maps)

In January and February of 2017, Brokop pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty which resulted in fines and a 10-year animal prohibition, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

Because Brokop's livelihood depended on boarding horses, he was allowed to keep them on his property as long as he wasn't the one taking care of the animals.

During the guilty pleas, Brokop represented himself.

A Kijiji ad for a a litter of cane corso puppies is connected to Brokop.

Calgary police vehicles can be seen at a rural property in southwest Calgary as part of an animal cruelty investigation. (CBC)

​