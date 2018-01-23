Calgary police and the Calgary Humane Society are investigating an alleged case of animal cruelty in the city's southwest.

Officers spent much of the day Tuesday at a rural property in the 8300 block of 150th Avenue S.W., a few kilometres west of the community of Evergreen.

Several vehicles belonging to Calgary police, Calgary Fire Department, Calgary EMS, Calgary Humane Society and Alberta Fish and Wildlife could be seen at the property.

The red "pin" indicates the location of the investigation at an acreage on 150th Avenue S.W., on the outskirts of Calgary. The nearest suburban community is Evergreen to the east. (Google Maps)

Sources told CBC News that warrants were executed and animals were seized, along with improperly stored firearms.

A police command centre was set up nearby.

No other details were available.