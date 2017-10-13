A 21-year-old Calgary man was killed Friday in a crash on Highway 2 south of the city near the hamlet of Aldersyde.
RCMP said a BMW 323i was heading north on Highway 2 when it slammed into a centre median support pier for the Highway 547 overpass.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation; however, police said alcohol was not a factor.
