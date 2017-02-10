Premier Rachel Notley held the first of four roundtable discussions with industry leaders Friday aimed at improving trade relations between Alberta and the United States.

"What we learn from these round tables will inform our plans going forward, specifically as they relate to upcoming discussions around trade," Notley told reporters at a press conference in Calgary.

The first meeting was with leaders in the oil and gas sector.

Later today, she will meet with leaders from the agriculture and agri-foods sectors, and next week she'll meet with leaders from the manufacturing and forestry sectors, she said.

Notley says she is also planning to travel to Washington at the end of the month.

"We need to engage in constructive discussions with the new administration in order to protect this important relationship and the many good jobs it creates," she said.

"And when I'm there I want to make sure Albertans are represented with a united voice, which means I need the best advice of our industry leaders before I travel south."

Details around the trip — including who will accompany the premier and who she will meet with in the U.S. capital — have yet to be worked out.

The U.S. is the province's largest trading partner, with an average of $88.8 billion a year in merchandise being exported annually over the last five years.

Alberta is the largest supplier of natural gas to the U.S., exporting 4.2 billion cubic feet per day south of the border in 2015. Agriculture is another key sector, accounting for $4 billion in exports from the province in 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due in Washington on Monday to discuss Canadian values and jobs with U.S. President Donald Trump, as the pair meet in person for the first time.