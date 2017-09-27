Border officers were suspicious when they opened a suitcase at the Calgary International Airport earlier this month and discovered it contained tennis balls.
They noted several "anomalies" in the Sept. 7 discovery.
Underneath the felt exterior was a layer of masking tape — an indication the sporting goods had been tampered with.
Further investigation showed they contained a black, tar-like substance.
It tested positive for suspected opium, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a release Wednesday.
Officers seized 3.3 kilograms of suspected opium concealed inside the tennis balls. They also seized a small amount of steroids.
The traveller was arrested and turned over to the RCMP along with the seized drugs.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Germans rank Calgary as best Canadian city to drive in, Vancouver the worst
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Medical marijuana patient wants answers from Greyhound after prescription confiscated