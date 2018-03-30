Calgary airport network issues cause delays for Easter travellers

The Calgary airport is advising flyers to expect delays Friday morning, as there are network issues at its terminal.

"Aircraft are continuing to arrive and depart YYC this morning," said the Calgary Airport Authority in an email. "The network issue is slowing the processing of passengers, which is causing some delays."

Its 11:00AM and flight WS2310 has not taken off yet. <a href="https://t.co/wNp3kkMJ9r">pic.twitter.com/wNp3kkMJ9r</a> —@Abhinav_Rastogi

We’re moving...ready to take off 🛫 —@Abhinav_Rastogi

One CBC staff member flying from Calgary to Regina said the self-check terminals were not working, along with the baggage carousel.

The airport says its teams have isolated the root cause and are working on fixing the problem. They had been working on a "critical upgrade to internal operational systems" when some passenger processing systems, such as check-in kiosks and boarding systems, were impacted.

WestJet crews handled everything like champs. Handwritten baggage tags, hard copy passenger lists. Leaving 90 minutes late to Cancun is better than not goat all! —@GreerBowen

"We do encourage passengers that are departing this morning to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information and to follow our twitter handle for regular updates," said the airport.

The airport said most systems were back online at roughly 11:30 a.m.