The Calgary International Airport is adding more places to sit near boarding gates in the new international terminal.

The $2-billion facility opened last fall, but travellers complained about the lack of seating at the boarding gates.

New seating was added Thursday and more will be added in the coming days.

"Yes, additional seating is being put into place at the gates in the international terminal," said airport spokesperson Henry Stevens in an email. "It's something we've been working on for a bit, in response to feedback from passengers."

The international terminal features what's described as a "call to gate" system. Travellers are expected to sit in a central area, surrounded by shops and restaurants, and wait for a boarding announcement. Then they can head to the gate and board their flight.

But it wasn't popular with everyone. Last month, business columnist Deborah Yedlin described seeing people sit on the floor near the gates.