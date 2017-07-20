Air quality has improved in Calgary after days of smoky skies from British Columbia's wildfires.

The air quality index in the city has dropped to three out of 10, or low risk, and considered "ideal" for enjoying outdoor activities, according to Environment Canada.

Calgary's air quality is expected to remain at three until at least Friday. However, if there is smoke in the air, expect that rating to climb up to seven or "high risk," the weather service agency said.

A haze has hovered over much of Calgary all week. On Monday morning, the air quality index for Calgary reached seven out of 10, which indicated a high health risk.