Calgary is in for another hazy day as winds are predicted to blow the smoke from British Columbia's raging wildfires eastward over the Rockies, but the worst of it is expected north of the city.

Environment Canada issued a special statement warning that air quality will drop in Calgary and much of central Alberta as the day progresses.

In the Calgary area, the air quality health index (AQHI) will reach about level 6 on Wednesday — the upper edge of its moderate health risk range.

Calgary is forecast to reach level 8 — high health risk — on Thursday.

But the thickest smoke is expected to linger over areas from Red Deer, to Edmonton, pushing the AQHI level to 11 — very high health risk — by Wednesday evening and into Thursday, according to Alberta Environment and Parks.

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," Environment Canada said on its website.

Symptoms of exposure to the smoky air include coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

"Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated," the agency said.

"Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place that is air-conditioned."

The smoke will remain in Alberta's skies until at least Thursday afternoon, when thunderstorms might flush some of it away.