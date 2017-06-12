The husband of a woman killed trying to stop a gas-and-dash in Calgary has died in a crash while driving from Vancouver for the two-year anniversary of her death.

Ahmad Nourani Shallo was travelling to Calgary from his home in Vancouver with his son Koorosh and his new wife on Thursday when they crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden, B.C.

They were on their way to Calgary for the two-year anniversary of the death of Maryam Rashidi, who was killed when she tried to stop a man who was driving away without paying for fuel at the Centex station where she worked.

Rashidi climbed on the truck's hood while it was stuck in traffic. The culprit tried to jostle her off but she eventually fell under the vehicle, which accelerated and drove over her, causing fatal injuries.

Son and new wife survive

Shallo's son Koorosh was asleep in the back seat of the car and suffered only minor injuries in the crash that killed his father on Thursday.

Shallo's new wife was taken to hospital, where she underwent surgery for broken bones. She is expected to recover.

"Everyone is shocked, we're all devastated, we can't believe this," family friend Ehsan Hosseini told CBC News.

Shallo's parents have flown to Canada from Iran.

Gas-and-dash culprit convicted

Joshua Mitchell was charged with second-degree murder and was later convicted of manslaughter in the gas-and-dash case. He will be sentenced on Aug. 30.

Rashidi had taken the job at the Centex station after she and Shallo were laid off from their jobs as engineers in Calgary's oil and gas industry.

The couple had moved to Canada from Iran just four months earlier.

Shallo moved to Vancouver soon after Rashidi was killed.