A Calgary judge has ordered Jin Qing Huang to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder after acupuncturist Tiejun Huang died from 88 stab and slash wounds in June 2016.

Provincial court Judge Bruce Fraser made his decision following a two day preliminary inquiry.

Both the victim and the accused share the same last name but they are not related.

Jin Qing's wife was at a massage and acupuncture appointment at Calgary's Perpetual Wellness Clinic when she heard her husband confront Tiejun, according to her testimony on Wednesday.

"Who asked you to have an affair with my wife," Jin Qing said, according to his wife Yujuan Liang, who gave evidence through a Cantonese interpreter.

"I haven't had an affair with your wife," the acupuncturist replied, according to Liang's account.

She went on to describe the sounds Tiejun made as he was dying.

'You killed a person'

Though there is normally a publication ban on evidence presented at a preliminary inquiry, lawyers Adriano Iovinelli and Ben Leung did not ask for one.

Jin Qing, according to his wife, had been suffering "mood issues" leading up to the killing. Liang testified she heard the attack and saw the aftermath, berating her husband once she realized Tiejun was dead.

"'You killed a person and he's a doctor," she yelled at him.

Prosecutors Darren Maloney and Trevor Fik's final witness at the inquirty was medical examiner Bamidele Adeagbo.

He found Tiejun died of blood loss and traumatic brain injury after suffering 88 "sharp force" injuries, including 61 stab wounds and 27 slash wounds.

A date for Jin Qing's trial will be set in July.