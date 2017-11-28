A British comedian doesn't find much humour in the fact her photo, and those of other U.K. comedians, appear to be plastered on a Calgary underpass as part of a public art project.

Bisha Ali said she has still has friends from across Canada stemming from her time at a summer camp in Vancouver when she was young.

"One of them, who I haven't spoken to in a long time, wrote to me today and said 'Bisha, this is really weird, but I'm 100 per cent sure that I've just seen a picture of your face on an underpass in Calgary,'" she said.

Once she started digging into the mystery, Ali said she not only beleived her photo was used without her knowledge, so too were the images of some of her comedic colleagues.

Ali took to Twitter to highlight the situation and posted the original picture that now adorns the underpass. A comparison of the two seems clear, although the Calgary installation, called Snapshots, has the photo flipped so that it's a mirror image, and then blurred.

That's weird! Pics or it didn't happen, I say. So he sends me this: pic.twitter.com/QSX3tbx2dr — @bishakali

"Trust me; I've second guessed myself a lot and wondered if Alberta is just full of dopplegangers for U.K. comedians," she said.

At first, Ali said the whole situation was kind of amusing, but then she realized the installation might be using the work of photographers without their permission.

"So, from where I'm sitting, it looks like these people haven't been credited or compensated in any way for their work being used, and as an artist myself, that's kind of bulls--t."

The temporary public art display, which cost $20,000, will eventually be replaced with an interactive light display as part of a refurbishment of the passageway.

The man behind the installation, Calgary artist and Alberta College of Art and Design instructor Derek Besant, did not return a request for comment on Monday night.

Another comedian, Sofie Hagen, also took to Twitter and posted the photo which she says was used on the Calgary art piece.

Again, the similarities are striking and her image is also flipped and blurred.

This is the photo btw. They edited out the horse and put “I OWN NOTHING” over my face.. um, I obviously own a little horse. pic.twitter.com/Nf6IBYYIYd — @SofieHagen

Later on Monday night someone added to the Twitter thread by comparing the images used for Snapshots and multiple images from the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival guide — including that of Ali.

Also in the guide that year? A series of photographs of Edinburgh printmakers by Besant.

I have done some light reading of the 2015 Edfringe guide - can't sleep! too cross! - and it has proved MOST INSTRUCTIVE. pic.twitter.com/qTGDktbhwG — @ComedyClub4Kids

Mayor Naheed Nenshi was asked about the situation and says he takes the allegations seriously.

"Obviously as soon as I saw that I flipped it to city administration and said investigate, investigate, investigate," the mayor said.

"So we'll see what comes from that investigation."