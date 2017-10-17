There were tense moments for some, but every incumbent city councillor in Calgary's 2017 election is either leading or has won re-election.

CBC News is projecting the following incumbents will hold on to these council seats (click on a candidate's name to jump to a detailed description of their vote totals):

(* Ray Jones previously represented Ward 5 but ran in Ward 10, which includes much of the same territory as his previous constituency after the city remapped the ward boundaries.)

Druh Farrell, the incumbent in Ward 7, is also leading nearest challenger Brent Alexander by a margin of 622 votes (2,870 to 2,248) with two-thirds of voting stations in the ward reporting as of 1:01 a.m. MT.

If she holds on to win, it will mean only four new faces will be seated around the council table — all four of them coming from wards with no incumbent.

CBC News projects the following winners in those wards:

Ward 1

Ward Sutherland held off a challenge from rival Coral Bliss Taylor in a race that ended up being closer than many anticipated a week ago.

But things suddenly changed last Wednesday night at an all-candidates forum, when Sutherland made a comment about "Johnny Jew from New York" while discussing the types of people who are hired under the city's public art policy.

Sutherland claims he said "Johnny Choo" and was referencing the Malaysian-born shoe designer who lives in the United Kingdom.

The incumbent explained that he had "New York" in his mind because of an episode of Sex And The City that he had watched that included a reference to Choo.

The candidates running in Ward 1, clockwise from top left, are: Chris Blatch, Ward Sutherland, Coral Bliss Taylor, Cole Christensen and Cam Khan. (City of Calgary)

Choo does not do public art installations like those commissioned by the City of Calgary.

Sutherland's rivals weren't buying his explanation and said there was little doubt in their minds that he said "Johnny Jew," especially given the high-quality recording of the forum that was broadcast online.

Sutherland was leading with 10,505 votes to Bliss Taylor's 8,739 with 17 of 19 local polls reporting, as of 1:19 a.m. MT.

Ward 2

Joe Magliocca was widely expected to win a second term in this northwest ward, but his margin of victory wasn't as large as many might have thought before the vote.

The Ward 2 candidates, clockwise from top left, are: Joe Magliocca, George Georgeou, Christopher Maitland and Jennifer Wyness. (City of Calgary)

The incumbent had 7,647 votes to nearest challenger Jennifer Wyness's 6,072, as of 1:21 a.m.

Christopher Maitland was in third place with 1,513 votes, while George Georgeou had 769 votes.

Ward 3

Jyoti Gondek successfully stepped up as a candidate after serving as campaign manager for Jim Stevenson, the previous councillor for Ward 3, who did not seek re-election this time around.

The business professor and former citizen member of the Calgary Planning Commission campaigned on her understanding of "complex urban issues" and promise to identify "practical, proven ideas that can be adapted and successfully implemented in Calgary."

She had earned 5,511 votes as of 1:24 a.m. MT.

The candidates in Ward 3, clockwise from top left, are: Jyoti Gondek, Ian McAnerin, Connie Hamilton and Jun Lin. (City of Calgary)

The next closest candidate was Jun Lin with 3,516 votes, followed closely by Ian McAnerin with 3,396.

Connie Hamilton had 721 votes, as of 1:30 a.m. MT.

Ward 4

Sean Chu and challenger Greg Miller swapped leads as results came in throughout the night but ultimately the incumbent came out ahead.

Chu had 10,791 votes as of 1:32 a.m. MT to Miller's 9,727.

Blair Berdusco was a distant third, with 1,963 votes.

The candidates in Ward 4, clockwise from top left, are: Sean Chu, Greg Miller, Srinivas Ganti and Blair Berdusco. (City of Calgary)

Miller put an unusually long and dedicated effort into the race, officially launching his campaign to unseat Chu nearly two years ago, after unofficially campaigning for months before that.

He had positioned himself as the antidote to Chu, who has become a polarizing figure at city hall, with a campaign slogan of "Ward 4 deserves more."

​Chu, meanwhile, stuck to what worked for him in the 2013 election, calling for lower taxes and "common sense" approaches to decision-making at city hall.

Ward 5

George Chahal emerged as the hands-down winner in this ward, which used to be the stronghold of Coun. Ray Jones but underwent a major shift in boundaries and the electoral redistricting.

Chahal, who lost by a mere 33 votes to Jim Stevenson in Ward 3 in the 2007 election, sailed to victory in Ward 5 on Monday night.

The candidates in Ward 5, clockwise from top left, are: Aryan Sadat, Balraj Nijjar, Hirde Jassal, Sarbdeep Baidwan, George Chahal and Tudor Dinca. (City of Calgary)

As of 1:37 a.m. MT, he had earned 5,235 votes — more than 2,000 more than his nearest challenger.

Aryan Sadat had picked up 3,155 votes while Preet Baidwan had 2,079.

Ward 6

This race was wide open after incumbent Richard Pootmans opted not to run again, and Jeff Davison quickly emerged as the winner as ballots were counted.

By 1:40 a.m. MT, he had amassed 11,045 votes, more than doubling his nearest rival in a field of eight candidates.

Esmahan Razavi had picked up 5,127 votes to solidify a distant second-place while Sean Yost was in third with 1,994 votes.

The candidates in Ward 6, clockwise from top left, are: Alex Columbos, Esmahan Razavi, Grace Nelson, Jeff Davison, Steve Turner, Sean Yost, Sanjeev Kad and Jeff Brownridge. (City of Calgary)

Davison said he's looking forward to getting down to work.

"Ward 6 has a lot of infrastructure issues, and really that's going to be our biggest challenge going forward," he said early Tuesday morning, once the results were clear.

"I think a lot of those infrastructure issues have led to even trickle down affect of safety in certain communities. That's the number one concern people have around here."

Ward 7

Druh Farrell was looking likely to win although she was still embroiled in the closest race, well after all the others had been decided.

As of 2:15 a.m., the incumbent had 6,282 votes to challenger Brent Alexander's 5,370.

The candidates in Ward 7, clockwise from top left, are: Druh Farrell, Brent Alexander, Dean Brawn, Marek Hejduk and Margot Aftergood. (City of Calgary / Hejduk campaign)

Dean Brawn was in third place with 1,882 votes while Margot Aftergood was fourth with 1,300.​

This came with 18 of 21 local polls reporting.

As of that count, Farrel had earned 41 per cent of the vote, an improvement over the 37 per cent she won with in the 2013 election.

Ward 8

Evan Woolley, who defeated incumbent John Mar in the 2013 election, handily fended off all challengers now that he's the incumbent in Ward 8.

Woolley led with 12,264 votes over Chris Davis's 6,605 votes, as of 1:49 a.m. MT.

The candidates in Ward 8, clockwise from top left, are: Evan Woolley, Chris Davis, Karla Charest and Carter Thomson. (City of Calgary / Charest campaign)

Karla Charest had 1,513 votes while Carter Thomson, a former mayoral candidate, had 543.

Davis, a land-development lawyer and self-described "tax warrior," said during the campaign that he wants to increase transparency at city hall, which he described as too secretive.

Woolley, meanwhile, accused his opponent of being too secretive himself, as Davis refused to release a list of his campaign donors prior to the election, as Woolley had voluntarily done.

Ward 9

Gian-Carlo Carra sweated it out but ultimately emerged victorious after a serious challenge from rival Cheryl Link.

Link, who owns Mountain Modern Timberframes, had campaigned on a platform to "end the tax hikes" at city hall and pledged to be a "pro-business" politician.

She led Carra as early results came in but, as the night wore on, the incumbent opened up a larger and larger lead.

Incumbent Gian-Carlo Carra, centre, is facing six challengers in Ward 9. Clockwise from top left, they are: Trevor Buckler, Boss Madimba, Cheryl Link, Cesar Saavedra, David Metcalfe and Omar M'keyo. (City of Calgary)

By 1:55 a.m., with nearly all the polls reporting, Carra had 9,026 votes to Link's 7,420.

Trevor Buckler had secured third place with 1,055 votes.

Carra said he recognizes he is a "very polarizing figure" and knew he was in for a tough fight but "it was a lot closer than we thought."

"We had to work very hard and we had to lead with positivity and we had to lead with good policy," he said of his win.

Ward 10

Ray Jones, running in a new ward that includes many of his old voters, cruised to another victory but with a smaller margin than in past wins.

While he had sewn up the last couple of elections in Ward 5 with between 62 and 80 per cent of the vote, he had picked up just 37 per cent of the ballots cast in Ward 10 as of 1:57 a.m.

The candidates in Ward 10, from left to right and top to bottom, are: Ray Jones, Najeeb Butt, Gar Gar, Faith Greaves, Salimah Kassam, Issa Mosa, Hermann Muller, Kamilla Prasad, Michelle Robinson, David Winkler and Numan Elhussein. (City of Calgary / Numan Elhussein / Facebook)

Still, in a crowded field of 11 candidates, Jones' 6,240 votes were enough to secure a win.

David Winkler was in second place with 4,525 votes while Salimah Kassam was in third with 1,576.

Ward 11

Jeromy Farkas, who officially launched his campaign in March 2016 but had been laying the groundwork well before that, emerged as the winner is this ward with no incumbent.

Brian Pincott announced in February that he wouldn't seek re-election, clearing the way for Farkas, who had a significant head-start on other rivals.

The candidates in Ward 11, clockwise from top left, are: Robert Dickinson, Janet Eremenko, Jeromy Farkas, Keith Simmons and Linda Johnson. (City of Calgary)

Farkas had 10,800 votes as of 2:01 a.m. MT, well ahead of nearest challenger Linda Johnson's 6,111.

Janet Eremenko had 5,400 votes while Robert Dickinson had 3,512.

Farkas, who ran on a campaign to hold the line on property taxes and put the southwest BRT project on hold pending a review from the new council, said he plans to reach out to the other winners before being sworn in next week.

"Well, council is a team, of course, right? It's a variety of perspectives and I know we all care very deeply about our city," Farkas said.

"And the election is over and its time to roll up our sleeves and get working for Calgarians."

Ward 12

Shane Keating cruised to victory in this southeastern ward.

As of 2:03 a.m, he had earned 15,221 of 20,903 votes cast.

The candidates in Ward 12, clockwise from top left, are: Teresa Hargreaves, Shane Keating, Mackenzie Quigley and Brad Cunningham. (City of Calgary / Quigley campaign)

Teresa Hargreaves was a distant second with 2,402 votes.

Brad Cunningham was third with 2,280.

Ward 13

Among a crowded field, Diane Colley-Urquhart won a seventh term on council as the representative for this southwest ward.

The incumbent had 8,813 votes as of 2:09 a.m., with nearly all the polls reporting.

That put her ahead of nearest rival Mark Dyrholm, who had 4,319.

Incumbent Diane Colley-Urquhart, centre, faced six challengers in Ward 13. Clockwise from top left, they are: Art Johnston, Adam Frisch, Sherrisa Celis, Kay Adeniyi, Adam Boechler and Mark Dyrholm. (City of Calgary)

Art Johnston was in third place with 3,625 votes.

It was a close race for fourth, with Sherrisa Celis picking up 2,888 votes to Adam Boechler's 2,854.

Adam Frisch had 2,650 votes.

Ward 14

This was the most lopsided race of the election, as incumbent Peter Demong cruised to an easy win against just one challenger.

The candidates in Ward 14 are Peter Demong, left, and Kelash Kumar. (City of Calgary / Kumar campaign)

As of 2:13 a.m. MT, the incumbent had locked up 90 per cent of the 28,655 votes cast.