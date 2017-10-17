There were tense moments for some, but every incumbent city councillor in Calgary's 2017 election is either leading or has won re-election.
CBC News is projecting the following incumbents will hold on to these council seats (click on a candidate's name to jump to a detailed description of their vote totals):
- Ward 1 — Ward Sutherland
- Ward 2 — Joe Magliocca
- Ward 4 — Sean Chu
- Ward 8 — Evan Woolley
- Ward 9 — Gian-Carlo Carra
- Ward 10 — Ray Jones*
- Ward 12 — Shane Keating
- Ward 13 — Diane Colley-Urquhart
- Ward 14 — Peter Demong
(* Ray Jones previously represented Ward 5 but ran in Ward 10, which includes much of the same territory as his previous constituency after the city remapped the ward boundaries.)
Druh Farrell, the incumbent in Ward 7, is also leading nearest challenger Brent Alexander by a margin of 622 votes (2,870 to 2,248) with two-thirds of voting stations in the ward reporting as of 1:01 a.m. MT.
If she holds on to win, it will mean only four new faces will be seated around the council table — all four of them coming from wards with no incumbent.
CBC News projects the following winners in those wards:
- Ward 3 — Jyoti Gondek
- Ward 5 — George Chahal
- Ward 6 — Jeff Davison
- Ward 11 — Jeromy Farkas
Ward 1
Ward Sutherland held off a challenge from rival Coral Bliss Taylor in a race that ended up being closer than many anticipated a week ago.
But things suddenly changed last Wednesday night at an all-candidates forum, when Sutherland made a comment about "Johnny Jew from New York" while discussing the types of people who are hired under the city's public art policy.
Sutherland claims he said "Johnny Choo" and was referencing the Malaysian-born shoe designer who lives in the United Kingdom.
The incumbent explained that he had "New York" in his mind because of an episode of Sex And The City that he had watched that included a reference to Choo.
Choo does not do public art installations like those commissioned by the City of Calgary.
Sutherland's rivals weren't buying his explanation and said there was little doubt in their minds that he said "Johnny Jew," especially given the high-quality recording of the forum that was broadcast online.
Sutherland was leading with 10,505 votes to Bliss Taylor's 8,739 with 17 of 19 local polls reporting, as of 1:19 a.m. MT.
Ward 2
Joe Magliocca was widely expected to win a second term in this northwest ward, but his margin of victory wasn't as large as many might have thought before the vote.
The incumbent had 7,647 votes to nearest challenger Jennifer Wyness's 6,072, as of 1:21 a.m.
Christopher Maitland was in third place with 1,513 votes, while George Georgeou had 769 votes.
Ward 3
Jyoti Gondek successfully stepped up as a candidate after serving as campaign manager for Jim Stevenson, the previous councillor for Ward 3, who did not seek re-election this time around.
The business professor and former citizen member of the Calgary Planning Commission campaigned on her understanding of "complex urban issues" and promise to identify "practical, proven ideas that can be adapted and successfully implemented in Calgary."
She had earned 5,511 votes as of 1:24 a.m. MT.
The next closest candidate was Jun Lin with 3,516 votes, followed closely by Ian McAnerin with 3,396.
Connie Hamilton had 721 votes, as of 1:30 a.m. MT.
Ward 4
Sean Chu and challenger Greg Miller swapped leads as results came in throughout the night but ultimately the incumbent came out ahead.
Chu had 10,791 votes as of 1:32 a.m. MT to Miller's 9,727.
Blair Berdusco was a distant third, with 1,963 votes.
Miller put an unusually long and dedicated effort into the race, officially launching his campaign to unseat Chu nearly two years ago, after unofficially campaigning for months before that.
He had positioned himself as the antidote to Chu, who has become a polarizing figure at city hall, with a campaign slogan of "Ward 4 deserves more."
Chu, meanwhile, stuck to what worked for him in the 2013 election, calling for lower taxes and "common sense" approaches to decision-making at city hall.
Ward 5
George Chahal emerged as the hands-down winner in this ward, which used to be the stronghold of Coun. Ray Jones but underwent a major shift in boundaries and the electoral redistricting.
Chahal, who lost by a mere 33 votes to Jim Stevenson in Ward 3 in the 2007 election, sailed to victory in Ward 5 on Monday night.
As of 1:37 a.m. MT, he had earned 5,235 votes — more than 2,000 more than his nearest challenger.
Aryan Sadat had picked up 3,155 votes while Preet Baidwan had 2,079.
Ward 6
This race was wide open after incumbent Richard Pootmans opted not to run again, and Jeff Davison quickly emerged as the winner as ballots were counted.
By 1:40 a.m. MT, he had amassed 11,045 votes, more than doubling his nearest rival in a field of eight candidates.
Esmahan Razavi had picked up 5,127 votes to solidify a distant second-place while Sean Yost was in third with 1,994 votes.
Davison said he's looking forward to getting down to work.
"Ward 6 has a lot of infrastructure issues, and really that's going to be our biggest challenge going forward," he said early Tuesday morning, once the results were clear.
"I think a lot of those infrastructure issues have led to even trickle down affect of safety in certain communities. That's the number one concern people have around here."
Ward 7
Druh Farrell was looking likely to win although she was still embroiled in the closest race, well after all the others had been decided.
As of 2:15 a.m., the incumbent had 6,282 votes to challenger Brent Alexander's 5,370.
Dean Brawn was in third place with 1,882 votes while Margot Aftergood was fourth with 1,300.
This came with 18 of 21 local polls reporting.
As of that count, Farrel had earned 41 per cent of the vote, an improvement over the 37 per cent she won with in the 2013 election.
Ward 8
Evan Woolley, who defeated incumbent John Mar in the 2013 election, handily fended off all challengers now that he's the incumbent in Ward 8.
Woolley led with 12,264 votes over Chris Davis's 6,605 votes, as of 1:49 a.m. MT.
Karla Charest had 1,513 votes while Carter Thomson, a former mayoral candidate, had 543.
Davis, a land-development lawyer and self-described "tax warrior," said during the campaign that he wants to increase transparency at city hall, which he described as too secretive.
Woolley, meanwhile, accused his opponent of being too secretive himself, as Davis refused to release a list of his campaign donors prior to the election, as Woolley had voluntarily done.
Ward 9
Gian-Carlo Carra sweated it out but ultimately emerged victorious after a serious challenge from rival Cheryl Link.
Link, who owns Mountain Modern Timberframes, had campaigned on a platform to "end the tax hikes" at city hall and pledged to be a "pro-business" politician.
She led Carra as early results came in but, as the night wore on, the incumbent opened up a larger and larger lead.
By 1:55 a.m., with nearly all the polls reporting, Carra had 9,026 votes to Link's 7,420.
Trevor Buckler had secured third place with 1,055 votes.
Carra said he recognizes he is a "very polarizing figure" and knew he was in for a tough fight but "it was a lot closer than we thought."
"We had to work very hard and we had to lead with positivity and we had to lead with good policy," he said of his win.
Ward 10
Ray Jones, running in a new ward that includes many of his old voters, cruised to another victory but with a smaller margin than in past wins.
While he had sewn up the last couple of elections in Ward 5 with between 62 and 80 per cent of the vote, he had picked up just 37 per cent of the ballots cast in Ward 10 as of 1:57 a.m.
Still, in a crowded field of 11 candidates, Jones' 6,240 votes were enough to secure a win.
David Winkler was in second place with 4,525 votes while Salimah Kassam was in third with 1,576.
Ward 11
Jeromy Farkas, who officially launched his campaign in March 2016 but had been laying the groundwork well before that, emerged as the winner is this ward with no incumbent.
Brian Pincott announced in February that he wouldn't seek re-election, clearing the way for Farkas, who had a significant head-start on other rivals.
Farkas had 10,800 votes as of 2:01 a.m. MT, well ahead of nearest challenger Linda Johnson's 6,111.
Janet Eremenko had 5,400 votes while Robert Dickinson had 3,512.
Farkas, who ran on a campaign to hold the line on property taxes and put the southwest BRT project on hold pending a review from the new council, said he plans to reach out to the other winners before being sworn in next week.
"Well, council is a team, of course, right? It's a variety of perspectives and I know we all care very deeply about our city," Farkas said.
"And the election is over and its time to roll up our sleeves and get working for Calgarians."
Ward 12
Shane Keating cruised to victory in this southeastern ward.
As of 2:03 a.m, he had earned 15,221 of 20,903 votes cast.
Teresa Hargreaves was a distant second with 2,402 votes.
Brad Cunningham was third with 2,280.
Ward 13
Among a crowded field, Diane Colley-Urquhart won a seventh term on council as the representative for this southwest ward.
The incumbent had 8,813 votes as of 2:09 a.m., with nearly all the polls reporting.
That put her ahead of nearest rival Mark Dyrholm, who had 4,319.
Art Johnston was in third place with 3,625 votes.
It was a close race for fourth, with Sherrisa Celis picking up 2,888 votes to Adam Boechler's 2,854.
Adam Frisch had 2,650 votes.
Ward 14
This was the most lopsided race of the election, as incumbent Peter Demong cruised to an easy win against just one challenger.
As of 2:13 a.m. MT, the incumbent had locked up 90 per cent of the 28,655 votes cast.
