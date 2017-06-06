Some changes are coming to the Beltline this week as part of the big revamp of 17th Avenue.

Two streets — 14th and 15th Avenues — will switch to one-ways on Thursday to allow for traffic detours while work is being done along 17th Avenue over the next three years.

Jessica Bell with the city's transportation department said the changes will happen in two phases.

"So for this year we're doing to be going from Macleod Trail [S.E.] to Eighth Street [S.W.] and turning those into one-ways," said Bell. "Then next year we'll do the remainder, between Eighth and 14th [Streets]."

The city said it's minimizing disruptions by doing the work one or two blocks at a time.

City transportation spokesperson Jessica Bell says 14th Avenue and 15th Avenue in the Beltline are being made one-ways on Thursday. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Construction will also shut down for the 10 days of Stampede.

Parking will remain on both sides of the street, said Bell.

"We've been working with the community over the last couple of weeks and the community association to determine how to make these streets accessible and safe no matter what mode of transportation you're using."

Plans to turn the two streets into one-ways were originally announced in May, however, they were put on hold due to backlash from area residents and commuters alike, who said they weren't consulted about the changes.

The city also said it plans to install "temporary traffic calming features" like curb extensions at select intersections, which will allow drivers and pedestrians to better see each other.