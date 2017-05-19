The City of Calgary is postponing its decision to convert two residential Beltline roads to one-ways, a move that was meant to ease congestion during the 17th Avenue S.W. reconstruction project.

In early March, the city announced plans to transform 14th Avenue to a westbound one-way from Macleod Trail to 14th Street S.W. and 15th Avenue into a eastbound one way.

The transformation was set to kick in after the Victoria Day long weekend.

"We've heard a lot of feedback from residents in the Beltline and will be taking time to further review the detour design and ensure that no matter if you're walking, cycling or driving, 14th and 15th avenue will still be accessible and safe," the city said in a news release.

The city says it plans to install "temporary traffic calming features" like curb extensions at select intersections, which will allow drivers and pedestrians to better see each other at intersections.

More information about the detour design is expected to be released in the next two weeks.