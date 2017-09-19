Calgarians Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to help stop domestic violence

Air Date: Sep 19, 2017 7:18 PM MT

Calgarians Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to help stop domestic violence0:39

These Calgarians are taking steps towards breaking the cycle of family violence in our city.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Crowsnest
Esther
Pincher Creek
Waterton Park

Wednesday

Chance of showers

9°C

Thursday

Chance of showers

5°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

9°C

Saturday

A mix of sun and cloud

12°C

Sunday

Sunny

16°C

More Weather

Don't Miss