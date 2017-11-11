Calgarians recite In Flanders Fields
Air Date: Nov 11, 2017 2:37 PM MT
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day 2017 at Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
0°C
Monday
A mix of sun and cloud
7°C
Tuesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-3°C
Wednesday
Periods of snow
-10°C
Thursday
Chance of flurries
-9°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Two Penny brings new Chinese food experience to Beltline
- Calgarians recite In Flanders Fields
- Extended parental leave coming — but can families afford to take it?
- Alberta family taken in naked kidnapping case were frightened, want answers
- 'Give me my son': Accused murderer walks free, other man gets a plea deal
Top News Headlines
- 'It's an insult': Defaced war memorial in Montreal leaves visitors shocked on Remembrance Day
- Trudeau may raise 'drug war' killings with Philippines' Duterte at ASEAN meeting
- Alabama Republican Roy Moore says sexual misconduct allegations are intended to derail his Senate bid
- Canadians here and abroad pay tribute to fallen at Remembrance Day ceremonies
- Hundreds of thousands take to Barcelona streets demanding release of Catalan leaders
Most Viewed
- Former Calgary Stampeders linebacker suspect in killing of wife
- De-icing spray leak into WestJet plane at Calgary airport sends crew member to hospital
- Idling your car in winter not worth your time or gas, driving educator says
- Top U.S. creationist's invitation as keynote speaker for Alberta homeschooling convention draws fire
- Mother accused of murdering son found dead in parents' home
- 'The only thing bigger than his smile was his heart': Calgary's latest homicide victim remembered
- Alberta landlord wins battle to boot squatter from driveway
- Half-finished homes and lots of questions after Alberta homebuilder goes into receivership
- Alberta ranks 2nd highest on health-care spending despite youthful population
Don't Miss
-
'It's an insult': Defaced war memorial in Montreal leaves visitors shocked on Remembrance Day
-
Trudeau may raise 'drug war' killings with Philippines' Duterte at ASEAN meeting
-
Alabama Republican Roy Moore says sexual misconduct allegations are intended to derail his Senate bid
-
Canadians here and abroad pay tribute to fallen at Remembrance Day ceremonies
-
Hundreds of thousands take to Barcelona streets demanding release of Catalan leaders
-
'We're not having this conversation, Harvey': How Weinstein allegedly tried to target and silence reporters
-
One of 3 Toronto students targeted in Chinese kidnapping scam found safe, police say
-
'He's gonna kill me': Yukon man battles a raging bison
-
Alberta family taken in naked kidnapping case were frightened, want answers
-
Trudeau weighing options on Quebec face-covering bill after court challenge
-
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss the latest in Hollywood to be accused of sexual misconduct
-
Trump says Putin is 'very insulted' by election meddling accusation
-
SECOND OPINION | Is religious belief hard-wired into the brain?
-
North Korea calls Trump's Asia tour 'a warmonger's trip'
-
Analysis
Life after NAFTA: Canadian businesses start to plan for bleak new trade reality