A power outage in the downtown area has rained on Calgarians' commute Thursday morning.
Calgary Transit says, due to a power issue, C-Trains were not currently running through the downtown core as of 8:15 a.m.
Enmax determined the outage was due to a faulty LRT train.
According to an Exmax spokesperson, a large section of the LRT was re-energized at 8:15 a.m. Trains are now able to get into the downtown fom both the northwest and west, but are still unable to get all the way into the core.
According to Calgary Transit, the power issues are affecting routes 201 and 202. Transit has emergency shuttle buses in place that will haul riders to stations in the downtown area.
- Northwest riders travelling between Tuscany and Eighth Street stations will be shuttled to stops along Ninth Avenue and onto Erlton.Stampede station.
- South riders travelling between Somerset-Bridlewood and Erlton/Stampede will be shuttled from Erlton/Stampede to the core along Macleod Trail and Sixth Avenue.
- Northeast riders travelling between Saddletowne and Bridgeland will be shuttled from Bridgeland/Memorial to the core along Sixth Avenue.
- West riders travelling from the 69th Street and Seventh Street stations will be shuttled by bus to stops along Ninth Avenue, onto Bridgeland/Memorial Station.