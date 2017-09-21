A power outage in the downtown area has rained on Calgarians' commute Thursday morning.

Calgary Transit says, due to a power issue, C-Trains were not currently running through the downtown core as of 8:15 a.m.

Enmax determined the outage was due to a faulty LRT train.

According to an Exmax spokesperson, a large section of the LRT was re-energized at 8:15 a.m. Trains are now able to get into the downtown fom both the northwest and west, but are still unable to get all the way into the core.

According to Calgary Transit, the power issues are affecting routes 201 and 202. Transit has emergency shuttle buses in place that will haul riders to stations in the downtown area.