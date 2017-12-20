UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., the closure between Fish Creek and Shawnessy stations has ended.

C-Trains on the red line are not travelling any farther south than the Fish Creek-Lacombe Station due to a fire Wednesday afternoon at a decommissioned cell tower in the area.

Firefighters are at the scene, but because of fears the tower could fall on the tracks, train service between Fish Creek and Shawnessy has been halted.

Shuttles and buses are running to shuttle riders between stations.

Customers are advised to keep an eye on Calgary Transit's Twitter account, where it will be providing real-time updates to the situation.