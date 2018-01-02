Emergency crews have been kept busy over the past 24 hours responding more than 100 calls related to burst water pipes in the wake of the extended deep freeze.

Water expands when it freezes, and as temperatures warm, water is released from pipes that split while they were frozen.

Temperatures in the Calgary area have climbed dramatically since early Jan. 1, rising from –30 C early Monday to a high of –1 C later that day.

"It's something we see regularly when we have an extended period of extreme cold with sudden warming," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke.

The Phil & Sebastian coffee Roasters Location on Eighth Avenue downtown was one of several places affected by burst pipes as the temperatures climbed.

Leaking water from a burst pipe filled a bin outside the Roger Jackson Centre for Health and Wellness Research at the University of Calgary. (CBC)

The business is closed Monday morning as staff clean up the water from the floors and use air movers to dry out the shop.

Emergency crews also responded to a burst water main call in the 1700 block of 17th Avenue S.W.

A leak also caused problems at the Roger Jackson Centre for Health and Wellness Research at the University of Calgary.

In Airdrie, the municipal policing building is closed to the public because of a water main break. RCMP operations are not affected, but the front counter is closed and members of the public are asked to call 403-945-RCMP (7267) for non-emergencies and 911 for emergencies.

