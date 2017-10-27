Drumheller RCMP have charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder, after a body was discovered at the scene of a burning vehicle last week.

The remains of Fazal Rehman, 36, who was also known by the name Afzad Rehman, were discovered in a rural area south of the central Alberta village of Morrin around 8 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Morrin is located approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Rehman was not the last known registered owner of the burning vehicle, RCMP said at the time.

RCMP arrested Dylan Donald Howard, 20, of Munson, Alta., on Thursday in Airdrie.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police say the arrest was a collaboration between Calgary's major crimes unit, forensic identification, auto theft and the police canine unit.

Howard is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Drumheller on Nov. 10.