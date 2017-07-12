Researchers from the University of Calgary are looking at whether — like humans — the Stampede's bucking bulls would appreciate some shelter from the sun.

The study will give bulls performing at events the option of resting in either the shade or the sun, as part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations that aims to provide data on animal care issues.

The bull holding pens on the Stampede grounds generally have very little shade, and bulls only receive water after their events.

"The issue of temperature and the impact of heat on animals is something that the public cares a great deal about and asks the questions every year," University of Calgary animal welfare professor Ed Pajor said Wednesday.

"It's always in the background in terms of the Stampede."

Animal welfare often has come to the forefront of Stampede season, with activists and animal humane societies speaking out in past years over the treatment of animals for entertainment and the occasional death.

Animal welfare professor Ed Pajor is running the study with the Calgary Stampede. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

To measure the effects of shade on the animals, researchers are using cameras, temperature and humidity monitors as well as special infrared cameras that can gauge the internal temperature of the animals.

Bulls shed heat differently than human, who sweat. Instead, bulls pant.

They'll watch for signs associated with fear, stress and heat exposure, which may be found in breathing patterns, salvia, internal temperatures and how well they're handling at loading and bucking shoots.

University of Calgary researchers are measuring the internal temperatures of the bucking bulls. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

More than that, researchers will watch what the bulls prefer: shade or sun.

"They vote with their feet and we'll record the behaviour. We'll record where they spend their time," Pajor said.

So far, a few bulls have enjoyed lounging in the shade. Others have avoided it entirely, he said.

A few of the bulls have been enjoying the shade. Others have ignored the option entirely, the researcher says. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

The bulls travel across North America to attend southern rodeos, so may find the cool Calgary night enough of a relief.

"It may be that these animals have come very well adapted to these conditions we have here in Calgary and the shade may not be that big of a deal," Pajor said.

Changes possible

Calgary Stampede staff are watching the results carefully, spokesperson Kristina Barnes said.

"When we have science behind something it helps us to move forward and potentially make changes based on that," she said.

Calgary Stampede spokesperson Kristina Barnes says the organization watches the results closely and will make changes if needed. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

If the bulls show signs they prefer shade, the researchers will consider doing a larger study at next year's Calgary Stampede. To collect enough data to be scientifically sound, Pajor says he would like to see two or three years of a study.

If there are early suggestions that bulls are healthier with shade, Barnes said the Stampede will look at implementing changes sooner.