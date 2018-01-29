A Calgary police officer heading to trial next week on corruption allegations has been charged with assault in Halifax, CBC News has learned.

Const. Bryan Morton, 33, was working as a bouncer at The Dome, a Halifax nightclub, when he was arrested following an incident downtown on Nov. 12 but wasn't arrested until earlier this month.

Calgary police confirmed Morton is currently suspended without pay from CPS.

Morton's trial on charges of criminal harassment, breach of trust, bribery and unauthorized use of a computer system begins in Calgary a week from Monday.

In June 2016, Morton was charged alongside several other current and former CPS employees in connection with a private investigation firm started by retired officer Steve Walton.

Walton had been contracting other current and former officers for jobs like surveillance or as guards.

It's alleged he asked current members, including Morton, to use the CPS computer system to run searches for him.

Morton's Halifax lawyer Joel Pink declined to comment.