Home renovator Bruce Hopkins, whose remodeling work on Calgary homes was displayed on his TV show, has pleaded guilty to 22 charges stemming from construction work he did not finish.

Originally facing 180 regulatory charges following a year-long Service Alberta investigation that wrapped up in 2015, Hopkins' remaining 158 charges have been withdrawn.

His TV shows, The Remodelers Ltd. and The Remodelers Special Projects Ltd, went bankrupt in October 2014.

Homeowners alleged Hopkins been paid $5 million for work he did not finish and that he refused to refund their money.

Hopkins admitted to entering into contracts that "did not provide sufficient details of the services to be provided" in a Calgary court Tuesday.

Prosecutor Tony Bell says a jail term is likely for Hopkins, whose sentencing hearing will take place Sept. 12.